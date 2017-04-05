Street Boy Who Called For Mass Burial of Nigerian Leaders Gets A Better Life

Looks like good times are here for a young man who expressed his opinion over the state of the country and the 'corrupt' leaders. A young man identified as William, had been interviewed in a onlinenigeria.com street vox pop, where he had expressed his opinion stating that the solution to the economic problem in Nigeria, was for the leaders to be given a mass burial. His passionate 'speech' caused a Nigerian philanthropist identified as Adepeju Olukokun, to reach out to him, and try to give him a better life.

Olukokun reached out to William through the Kokun Foundation, where they proceeded to bless him with several gifts. The foundation gave him a house to stay in, got him a job, placed his family in a rented apartment, and have pledged to give him money every month.

Sharing the post, Olukokun wrote: "Change is the only Constant thing in Life! Today, Williams dream came true and he was filled with happiness and joy after he was given a house to stay, work to do, money every month! Also, his dad and sister are been taken care of by renting them an apartment to stay.. As from today he will no longer live on the street anymore. A big thank you to one of our Board of Directors of Kokun Foundation @classicbaggie God bless you abundantly Sir!" William also ventured into the street with the philanthropist, where they touched the lives of other needy people. See pictures below: