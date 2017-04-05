Street Boy Who Called For Mass Burial of Nigerian Leaders Gets A Better Life
- 05/04/2017 06:42:00
- 16
- 0
Looks like good times are here for a young man who expressed his opinion over the state of the country and the 'corrupt' leaders. A young man identified as William, had been interviewed in a onlinenigeria.com street vox pop, where he had expressed his opinion stating that the solution to the economic problem in Nigeria, was for the leaders to be given a mass burial. His passionate 'speech' caused a Nigerian philanthropist identified as Adepeju Olukokun, to reach out to him, and try to give him a better life.
Olukokun reached out to William through the Kokun Foundation, where they proceeded to bless him with several gifts. The foundation gave him a house to stay in, got him a job, placed his family in a rented apartment, and have pledged to give him money every month.
Sharing the post, Olukokun wrote: "Change is the only Constant thing in Life! Today, Williams dream came true and he was filled with happiness and joy after he was given a house to stay, work to do, money every month! Also, his dad and sister are been taken care of by renting them an apartment to stay.. As from today he will no longer live on the street anymore. A big thank you to one of our Board of Directors of Kokun Foundation @classicbaggie God bless you abundantly Sir!" William also ventured into the street with the philanthropist, where they touched the lives of other needy people. See pictures below:
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DSS: CAN demands apology over detention of leaders
- NPFL Match Day 17: Plateau United return to top, Akwa United hammer Shooting Stars
- NOUN lecturer on PhD programme in Malaysia slumps, dies
- How Babangida overthrew Buhari in 1985 – Bamaiyi
- South East Governors resolve to free Nnamdi Kanu from Detention
- Corruption fighting back but Buhari will not Abandon fight – Presidency
- FG Suspends YouWin disbursements over fraud allegations
- CAN Protests detention of Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, Other Eminent members
- CULTISM | An analogy of a menace as 50 killed in Benin
- Meningitis, Lassa Fever hits Kano
- How APC destroyed PDP’s achievements in 2 years
- I Send My ‘Boys’ To Rob Delivery Men After I Had Shopped Online – 31yrs Old Graduate Confesses (PIC)
- Lil Kesh and 5 Years Old Girl Perform Dance Routines Together During His London Show – Video
- Why I Begged Apostle Suleman – Stephanie Otobo’s Mother
- Lady “Vomits Cockcroach” After T.B Joshua Prayed For Her In His Church (Pics)
- #BBNaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes
- Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos)
- Man Beheads Mother In Abia, Flees With Her Blood
- If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her on Youtube – Pastor Adeboye
- Tiwa Savage’s Hubby, TeeBillz Shares Adorable Photo With His Son Jamil
- Burna Boy Fires Back At A Fan Who Dissed His Live Performance
- #BBNaija: Bally Has Been Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Show
- 500L Covenant University Student Dies Due To Lack Of Basic Amenities In School Hospital (Photos)
- Why I Decided To Stay A Virgin – Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Toyo Baby Opens Up
- Abdulsalami, IBB, Danjuma, Gusau Made Obasanjo President In 1999 — Bamaiyi
- Boko Haram Releases New Video Mocking Cameroonian Special Forces
- Nigeria's Adventure And One China Policy By Mohammed Jamu Yusuf
- CSNAC To Code Of Conduct Bureau: Give Us Update On Your Investigation On Dino Melaye's Foreign Account
- It Is Obvious Dino Did Not Go To School By Peregrino Brimah
- Nigeria Police Tortured Blind UNILAG Student In Detention For Protesting His Rustication
- Scores Escape Death As 2 Suicide Bomb Attacks Are Foiled In Maiduguri
- VIDEO: President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar-Chomping To Davido's Hit Song
- Borno: Wedding Guests Escape Death As Dog Stops Female Suicide Bomber From Entering Venue
- TVC Says Nigeria Police Lied Against Protesting Unilag Students' Activists Jailed By Lagos Kangaroo Mobile Court
- Dino Gets Sahara Reporters Publisher, Sowore Arrested - AF
- How Nigerian Naira Performed This Week
- BBNaija: Bassey Hooks Up With Uriel And Others At His Eviction Party At No Chill In Lagos (WATCH)
- See The Face Of The JUMIA Delivery Man Before His Murder, As Wife Speaks
- Check Out Don Jazzy & His Brothers In Cherubim & Seraphim White Garment (WATCH)
- "I Order Phones Online, Send My Boys To Rob Delivery Man' – Gang Boss (Photo)