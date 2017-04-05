Breaking News: Fire Outbreak At Kano Airport

Vanguard is reporting that there is a fire outbreak at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano state.

The report says a mysterious fire gutted the airport's fuel drop on Wednesday, April 5 morning.

The fuel drop is located just some few distance away from the domestic arrival hall adjacent a vast space that houses corner shops. An eyewitness named Hajiya Bintu said the fire started around 7.45am and forced dwellers to flee the area.

She said:”The fire has raged for twenty minutes now and as I speak to you fire service personnel have deployed enough tanks to contain the emergency.” NAIJ.com gathered that airport officials are keeping quiet about the incident as they make efforts to to contain the fire.

 


