Saraki, 10 Other Senators Dragged To Court Over Magu's Screening
- 03/04/2017 05:14:00
- 8
- 0
Oyewumi filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja seeking the nullification of the screening of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as he stated that Saraki and the 10 other Senators mentioned in the suit do not have the right to participate in the screening.
He said the court should declare the screening of Magu on the 15th day of December 2016 without first referring him to the appropriate committee of the Senate as illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.
The defendants in the matter are Saraki, Senators Godswill Akpabio, Jonah Jang, Aliyu Wammako, Stella Oduah, Theodore Orji, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ahmed Sani. Danjuma Goje, Joshua Dariye and Adamu Abdullahi.
Others are the Clerk to the National Assembly, the Senate, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Acting EFCC chairman.
The plaintiff, through his counsel, Inibehe Effiong, sought the following reliefs: “An order to set aside the screening the screening, votes, proceeding and resolutions of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (the 13th Defendant/ Respondent) of Wednesday, 15th March, 2017 as they relate to the nomination or appointment of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu (the 15th Defendant/Respondent) for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
“A declaration that the 1st Defendant is disqualified by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Senate Standing Orders, 2015 (as amended) from presiding over or participating in the deliberation, screening and voting on the nomination of the 15th Defendant for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission due to the apparent conflict of interest arising the 15th Defendant’s active role in his ongoing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.
“A declaration that the 2nd to the 11th Defendants are jointly and severally disqualified by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Senate Standing Orders, 2015 (as amended) from participating in the deliberation, screening and voting on the nomination of the 15th Defendant for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission due to the apparent conflict of interest arising from their pending or ongoing cases of financial and economic crimes given that the 15th Defendant is coordinating and supervising the investigation into or prosecution for the said financial and economic crimes.
“A declaration that the 1st to the 13th Defendants jointly and severally violated the Senate Standing Orders, 2015 (as amended) when they participated in the screening, deliberation and voting on the first or earlier nomination of the 15th Defendant in the 13th Defendant on the 15th day of December 2016 by not declaring their pecuniary interests in view of their pending or ongoing cases of financial and economic crimes given that the 15th Defendant is coordinating and supervising the investigation into or prosecution for the said financial and economic crimes involving the 2nd to 11th Defendants.
“A declaration that the first and earlier rejection of the nomination of the 15th Defendant for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the 1st to the 13th Defendants on the 15th day of December 2016 without first referring the 15th Defendant to the appropriate committee of the 13th Defendant and at an executive or closed session instead of an open session is illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.
“A declaration that the 15th Defendant is entitled to be accorded fair hearing by the 1st to the 13th Defendants during screening, deliberation and voting in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his nomination for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
“An order of injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from presiding over or participating in the screening, deliberation and voting on the nomination of the 15th Defendant for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
“An order of injunction restraining the 2nd to the 11th Defendants from participating in the screening, deliberation and voting on the nomination of the 15th Defendant for the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DSS: CAN demands apology over detention of leaders
- NPFL Match Day 17: Plateau United return to top, Akwa United hammer Shooting Stars
- NOUN lecturer on PhD programme in Malaysia slumps, dies
- How Babangida overthrew Buhari in 1985 – Bamaiyi
- South East Governors resolve to free Nnamdi Kanu from Detention
- Corruption fighting back but Buhari will not Abandon fight – Presidency
- FG Suspends YouWin disbursements over fraud allegations
- CAN Protests detention of Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, Other Eminent members
- CULTISM | An analogy of a menace as 50 killed in Benin
- Meningitis, Lassa Fever hits Kano
- How APC destroyed PDP’s achievements in 2 years
- I Send My ‘Boys’ To Rob Delivery Men After I Had Shopped Online – 31yrs Old Graduate Confesses (PIC)
- Lil Kesh and 5 Years Old Girl Perform Dance Routines Together During His London Show – Video
- Why I Begged Apostle Suleman – Stephanie Otobo’s Mother
- Lady “Vomits Cockcroach” After T.B Joshua Prayed For Her In His Church (Pics)
- #BBNaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes
- Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos)
- Man Beheads Mother In Abia, Flees With Her Blood
- If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her on Youtube – Pastor Adeboye
- Tiwa Savage’s Hubby, TeeBillz Shares Adorable Photo With His Son Jamil
- Burna Boy Fires Back At A Fan Who Dissed His Live Performance
- #BBNaija: Bally Has Been Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Show
- 500L Covenant University Student Dies Due To Lack Of Basic Amenities In School Hospital (Photos)
- Why I Decided To Stay A Virgin – Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Toyo Baby Opens Up
- Abdulsalami, IBB, Danjuma, Gusau Made Obasanjo President In 1999 — Bamaiyi
- Boko Haram Releases New Video Mocking Cameroonian Special Forces
- Nigeria's Adventure And One China Policy By Mohammed Jamu Yusuf
- CSNAC To Code Of Conduct Bureau: Give Us Update On Your Investigation On Dino Melaye's Foreign Account
- It Is Obvious Dino Did Not Go To School By Peregrino Brimah
- Nigeria Police Tortured Blind UNILAG Student In Detention For Protesting His Rustication
- Scores Escape Death As 2 Suicide Bomb Attacks Are Foiled In Maiduguri
- VIDEO: President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar-Chomping To Davido's Hit Song
- Borno: Wedding Guests Escape Death As Dog Stops Female Suicide Bomber From Entering Venue
- TVC Says Nigeria Police Lied Against Protesting Unilag Students' Activists Jailed By Lagos Kangaroo Mobile Court
- Dino Gets Sahara Reporters Publisher, Sowore Arrested - AF
- How Nigerian Naira Performed This Week
- BBNaija: Bassey Hooks Up With Uriel And Others At His Eviction Party At No Chill In Lagos (WATCH)
- See The Face Of The JUMIA Delivery Man Before His Murder, As Wife Speaks
- Check Out Don Jazzy & His Brothers In Cherubim & Seraphim White Garment (WATCH)
- "I Order Phones Online, Send My Boys To Rob Delivery Man' – Gang Boss (Photo)