21 Year Old Nigerian Singer, Mo Adeniran Is Crowned The Winner of The Voice UK in Chaotic Final
UK born Nigerian singer, Mo Adeniran was crowned the 2017 champion of The Voice UK on Sunday night, after months of brilliant music performances, battle rounds and public votes.
 

Victorious: After months of stellar performances, Jennifer Hudson's act, Mo Adeniran was crowned the winner of The Voice UK during Sunday night's live final

21-year-old Nigerian singer, Mo Adeniran, was crowned the winner of The Voice UK during Sunday night's live final after months of stellar performances, battle rounds and public votes.

According to Dailymail, while labbergasted as the result was announced, Mo looked on in shock whilst his mentor and U.S singer, Jennifer Hudson immediately burst into tears of happiness. 

It was no doubt a bittersweet moment for Jennifer, whose second act Jamie Miller finished in third place. Tom Jones' group Into The Ark were the runners-up. 

The final three: Jamie Miller, Into The Ark, Mo Adeniran battled it out to be crowned winner

Speechless after the results were announced, Mo said: 'Thank you everyone at home, just want to say thank you to Jennifer and all the coaches.  An amazing thank you to the most phenomenal person I have ever met, thank you Jennifer.' 

 


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development.

