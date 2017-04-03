Read Femi Adesina Reactions To Jibrin's Call For Buhari To Step Down
- 03/04/2017 04:54:00
- 1
- 0
- Buhari's spokesman Femi Adesina says that over 15 million Nigerians voted for the president and so embattled lawmaker Jibrin cannot ask the president to quit
- Adesina says that Buhari will win if he contests another election
- The president spokesman says it is not expected of the president to “charge in like a bull” into his normal schedule
Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will win if he contests another election. This comes even as some Nigerians believe the current administration has lived below expectation. Buhari, who has two more years in his tenure, has not said anything about re-election.
However, some of his allies have been hinting at the president contesting in 2019.
Speaking as a guest on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television, yesterday, April 1, Adesina said his principal had done very well. Seun Okinbaloye, anchor of the programme, had asked, “Do you think if President Muhammadu Buhari goes to the poll today, he can win an election?” Responding, Adesina said: “That would depend on Nigerians, but if you ask me as an individual, I will say, yes, the president can win and win again and again.
” Speaking further, Adesina also defended the current pace of President Buhari, saying it is not expected of the president to “charge in like a bull” into his normal schedule. He said: “You need to be alive before you can govern.
It’s only natural that if a president falls sick, he should seek medical attention. “If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t even rule. So, it is just natural that the president went away when he needed it.
And when you have been ill, to quote him, he said he had never been that sick in his life. “So, when you come back you don’t go charging in like a bull into your normal schedule. You work yourself gradually into it, and that is what the president has been doing, and he is doing it effectively. “When the president came back on March 10 and he addressed Nigerians. He said after some weeks, he will go back for a review.
I think that is just laying the cards on the table. I think he should be commended, not some people wanting to make it an albatross around his neck. He should rather be commended for being forthright with Nigerians. “In a matter of weeks, I will be going back for review, the president said that, and for now there is no cause for us to say he will not go back, but whenever he is going, he will make Nigerians know.
” On the demand of Abdulmumin Jibrin, former chairman of the House of representatives committee on appropriation, that the president should step down based on his health condition, Adesina said over 15 million Nigerians voted for Buhari and one man cannot ask the president to quit.
But Adesina was quick to note that Jibrin was entitled to his opinion. He said: “That rep (Jibrin) has given an opinion. He has a right to his opinion. We don’t begrudge him that, no one should begrudge him. But his opinion is just his opinion, it’s not the gospel.
“So, if he thinks the president can’t do the job, it is just his opinion. One vote didn’t bring the president to power. Over 15 million Nigerians voted for the president into office, so one person cannot say he should quit. “So what he has said is his opinion and he has a right to it.” NAIJ.com recalls that Jibrin had said Nigerians do not need a part time president, giving the impression that Buhari is still trying to adapt after his longest medical vacation.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DSS: CAN demands apology over detention of leaders
- NPFL Match Day 17: Plateau United return to top, Akwa United hammer Shooting Stars
- NOUN lecturer on PhD programme in Malaysia slumps, dies
- How Babangida overthrew Buhari in 1985 – Bamaiyi
- South East Governors resolve to free Nnamdi Kanu from Detention
- Corruption fighting back but Buhari will not Abandon fight – Presidency
- FG Suspends YouWin disbursements over fraud allegations
- CAN Protests detention of Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, Other Eminent members
- CULTISM | An analogy of a menace as 50 killed in Benin
- Meningitis, Lassa Fever hits Kano
- How APC destroyed PDP’s achievements in 2 years
- I Send My ‘Boys’ To Rob Delivery Men After I Had Shopped Online – 31yrs Old Graduate Confesses (PIC)
- Lil Kesh and 5 Years Old Girl Perform Dance Routines Together During His London Show – Video
- Why I Begged Apostle Suleman – Stephanie Otobo’s Mother
- Lady “Vomits Cockcroach” After T.B Joshua Prayed For Her In His Church (Pics)
- #BBNaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes
- Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos)
- Man Beheads Mother In Abia, Flees With Her Blood
- If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her on Youtube – Pastor Adeboye
- Tiwa Savage’s Hubby, TeeBillz Shares Adorable Photo With His Son Jamil
- Burna Boy Fires Back At A Fan Who Dissed His Live Performance
- #BBNaija: Bally Has Been Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Show
- 500L Covenant University Student Dies Due To Lack Of Basic Amenities In School Hospital (Photos)
- Why I Decided To Stay A Virgin – Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Toyo Baby Opens Up
- Abdulsalami, IBB, Danjuma, Gusau Made Obasanjo President In 1999 — Bamaiyi
- Boko Haram Releases New Video Mocking Cameroonian Special Forces
- Nigeria's Adventure And One China Policy By Mohammed Jamu Yusuf
- CSNAC To Code Of Conduct Bureau: Give Us Update On Your Investigation On Dino Melaye's Foreign Account
- It Is Obvious Dino Did Not Go To School By Peregrino Brimah
- Nigeria Police Tortured Blind UNILAG Student In Detention For Protesting His Rustication
- Scores Escape Death As 2 Suicide Bomb Attacks Are Foiled In Maiduguri
- VIDEO: President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar-Chomping To Davido's Hit Song
- Borno: Wedding Guests Escape Death As Dog Stops Female Suicide Bomber From Entering Venue
- TVC Says Nigeria Police Lied Against Protesting Unilag Students' Activists Jailed By Lagos Kangaroo Mobile Court
- Dino Gets Sahara Reporters Publisher, Sowore Arrested - AF
- How Nigerian Naira Performed This Week
- BBNaija: Bassey Hooks Up With Uriel And Others At His Eviction Party At No Chill In Lagos (WATCH)
- See The Face Of The JUMIA Delivery Man Before His Murder, As Wife Speaks
- Check Out Don Jazzy & His Brothers In Cherubim & Seraphim White Garment (WATCH)
- "I Order Phones Online, Send My Boys To Rob Delivery Man' – Gang Boss (Photo)