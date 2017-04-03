Read Femi Adesina Reactions To Jibrin's Call For Buhari To Step Down

- Buhari's spokesman Femi Adesina says that over 15 million Nigerians voted for the president and so embattled lawmaker Jibrin cannot ask the president to quit

- Adesina says that Buhari will win if he contests another election

- The president spokesman says it is not expected of the president to “charge in like a bull” into his normal schedule

Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will win if he contests another election. This comes even as some Nigerians believe the current administration has lived below expectation. Buhari, who has two more years in his tenure, has not said anything about re-election.

However, some of his allies have been hinting at the president contesting in 2019.

Speaking as a guest on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television, yesterday, April 1, Adesina said his principal had done very well. Seun Okinbaloye, anchor of the programme, had asked, “Do you think if President Muhammadu Buhari goes to the poll today, he can win an election?” Responding, Adesina said: “That would depend on Nigerians, but if you ask me as an individual, I will say, yes, the president can win and win again and again.

” Speaking further, Adesina also defended the current pace of President Buhari, saying it is not expected of the president to “charge in like a bull” into his normal schedule. He said: “You need to be alive before you can govern.

It’s only natural that if a president falls sick, he should seek medical attention. “If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t even rule. So, it is just natural that the president went away when he needed it.

And when you have been ill, to quote him, he said he had never been that sick in his life. “So, when you come back you don’t go charging in like a bull into your normal schedule. You work yourself gradually into it, and that is what the president has been doing, and he is doing it effectively. “When the president came back on March 10 and he addressed Nigerians. He said after some weeks, he will go back for a review.

I think that is just laying the cards on the table. I think he should be commended, not some people wanting to make it an albatross around his neck. He should rather be commended for being forthright with Nigerians. “In a matter of weeks, I will be going back for review, the president said that, and for now there is no cause for us to say he will not go back, but whenever he is going, he will make Nigerians know.

” On the demand of Abdulmumin Jibrin, former chairman of the House of representatives committee on appropriation, that the president should step down based on his health condition, Adesina said over 15 million Nigerians voted for Buhari and one man cannot ask the president to quit.

But Adesina was quick to note that Jibrin was entitled to his opinion. He said: “That rep (Jibrin) has given an opinion. He has a right to his opinion. We don’t begrudge him that, no one should begrudge him. But his opinion is just his opinion, it’s not the gospel.

“So, if he thinks the president can’t do the job, it is just his opinion. One vote didn’t bring the president to power. Over 15 million Nigerians voted for the president into office, so one person cannot say he should quit. “So what he has said is his opinion and he has a right to it.” NAIJ.com recalls that Jibrin had said Nigerians do not need a part time president, giving the impression that Buhari is still trying to adapt after his longest medical vacation.