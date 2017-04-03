Buratai Begs UN And Others: We Need Help To Destroy Sambisa Landmines
- 03/04/2017 04:34:00
- 5
- 0
- Lieutenant-General Buratai says destroying landmines in the vast Sambisa forest cannot be carried out alone by Nigeria
- Buratai says UN, NGOs and other agencies need to help Nigeria with the job because it does not have the huge finances required to get the job done
- The Nigerian Army chief says the country has acquired more equipment to demine Sambisa but can only do key areas alone
Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has called on the United Nations and other relevant agencies to help with deliberate effort to remove landmines from the Sambisa after the take-over of the territory from terrorists.
Vanguard reports that Buratai made the call in an interview in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Sunday, April 2. Buratai said this is because such project requires much resources and effort that the country alone may not be able to finance. He said:
“The army is currently doing a limited demining of routes in the forest to enable troops to move around for operations. “Strictly speaking, we have not started demining the sambisa forest.
“The areas we are concentrating on are where we are working, where our troops will have to move from one point to the other. “These are the efforts we are making to create safe lanes for troops to pass from one point to the other. “But, for our deliberate demining efforts, it will require much, much resources, much more effort, and we may even request for the civilian demining support in that regard.
“Demining is not restricted to the military only, there are several organisations that have been doing this, the UN is one and there are other NGOs that are involved which actually work under the umbrella of the UN. “So, as comprehensive efforts, these bodies need to be invited to support what the military is doing right now in a limited capacity in that regard.” Buratai also revealed that the Nigerian Army had already acquired more equipment for the demining to make the areas where troops operate in the Sambisa safe for them.
onlinenigeria.com gathered that Buratai also said on Sunday that the army had identified one key location of perpetrators of bombings and had destroyed it. Buratai said that the “key area’’ was cleared by troops in conjunction with other security agencies. According to him, this has reduced the incidents of bombings in the last couple of days in Borno, particularly Maiduguri.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- DSS: CAN demands apology over detention of leaders
- NPFL Match Day 17: Plateau United return to top, Akwa United hammer Shooting Stars
- NOUN lecturer on PhD programme in Malaysia slumps, dies
- How Babangida overthrew Buhari in 1985 – Bamaiyi
- South East Governors resolve to free Nnamdi Kanu from Detention
- Corruption fighting back but Buhari will not Abandon fight – Presidency
- FG Suspends YouWin disbursements over fraud allegations
- CAN Protests detention of Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, Other Eminent members
- CULTISM | An analogy of a menace as 50 killed in Benin
- Meningitis, Lassa Fever hits Kano
- How APC destroyed PDP’s achievements in 2 years
- I Send My ‘Boys’ To Rob Delivery Men After I Had Shopped Online – 31yrs Old Graduate Confesses (PIC)
- Lil Kesh and 5 Years Old Girl Perform Dance Routines Together During His London Show – Video
- Why I Begged Apostle Suleman – Stephanie Otobo’s Mother
- Lady “Vomits Cockcroach” After T.B Joshua Prayed For Her In His Church (Pics)
- #BBNaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes
- Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos)
- Man Beheads Mother In Abia, Flees With Her Blood
- If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her on Youtube – Pastor Adeboye
- Tiwa Savage’s Hubby, TeeBillz Shares Adorable Photo With His Son Jamil
- Burna Boy Fires Back At A Fan Who Dissed His Live Performance
- #BBNaija: Bally Has Been Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Show
- 500L Covenant University Student Dies Due To Lack Of Basic Amenities In School Hospital (Photos)
- Why I Decided To Stay A Virgin – Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Toyo Baby Opens Up
- Abdulsalami, IBB, Danjuma, Gusau Made Obasanjo President In 1999 — Bamaiyi
- Boko Haram Releases New Video Mocking Cameroonian Special Forces
- Nigeria's Adventure And One China Policy By Mohammed Jamu Yusuf
- CSNAC To Code Of Conduct Bureau: Give Us Update On Your Investigation On Dino Melaye's Foreign Account
- It Is Obvious Dino Did Not Go To School By Peregrino Brimah
- Nigeria Police Tortured Blind UNILAG Student In Detention For Protesting His Rustication
- Scores Escape Death As 2 Suicide Bomb Attacks Are Foiled In Maiduguri
- VIDEO: President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar-Chomping To Davido's Hit Song
- Borno: Wedding Guests Escape Death As Dog Stops Female Suicide Bomber From Entering Venue
- TVC Says Nigeria Police Lied Against Protesting Unilag Students' Activists Jailed By Lagos Kangaroo Mobile Court
- Dino Gets Sahara Reporters Publisher, Sowore Arrested - AF
- How Nigerian Naira Performed This Week
- BBNaija: Bassey Hooks Up With Uriel And Others At His Eviction Party At No Chill In Lagos (WATCH)
- See The Face Of The JUMIA Delivery Man Before His Murder, As Wife Speaks
- Check Out Don Jazzy & His Brothers In Cherubim & Seraphim White Garment (WATCH)
- "I Order Phones Online, Send My Boys To Rob Delivery Man' – Gang Boss (Photo)