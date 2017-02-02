Nigerian Woman Was Deported From USA With 5 Years Ban Just For Flying Qatar Airways
- 2 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
My friends niece arrived yesterday February 2, 2017 at JFK Airport in New York. She is a Nigerian with a valid 2 year visa. She was held by US Immigration for over 12 hours and then deported with a 5 year ban.
Her crime was that she flew Qatar Airline. That was the red flag. The ignorant immigration officials wanted to know why she would fly from Nigeria to Qatar instead of through Europe.
They wanted to know her contacts in Qatar. She said it was due to cheap ticket price. They searched her phones, looked at all her contacts and even called her job in Nigeria.
After all the humiliation they said she had two choices, she could either go back to Nigeria or be put in detention in the US while they continue with extreme vetting. This all happened yesterday in our New United States. Please when traveling check your phones, your messages, your internet. Don't take unknown packages or letters for people and if you can avoid certain airlines please.
I am not trying to alarm you JFK is now like a war zone with lawyers and protesters on standby. If you have a Green Card, you better apply for citizenship as the GREEN CARD is almost worthless now.
About Article Author
He is extremely motivated, organized and disciplined. Nick has have over 6+ years experience with web content management, administrative duties, Excel, Microsoft software, Quick books, Customer Service, as well as email management, internet research and data entry. He is committed to producing top-notch, quality work, which is his driving force.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Arewa group urges El-Rufai to relax Zangon Kataf 24-hour curfew
- APC youth mobilization officer leads over 1500 APC members to PDP
- Biafra: Stop your struggle, it’s against Igbos – APC Chieftain, Apugo warns Nnamdi Kanu
- Tuface protest: Override Acting President at your risk – Adegboruwa warns Police
- Nigeria is world’s most dangerous place for Christians – US lawmakers
- Centenary Project: Why ex-Senate President, Anyim walked out on Reps’ committee
- Tuface’s nationwide protest: Why we will not participate – APC musicians’ forum
- Calling me ‘Lie’ Mohammed is the price for service – Information Minister
- BREAKING: DSS operatives pick up James Ibori on arrival in Nigeria
- NAFDAC shuts down supermarket in Abuja for operating unregistered bakery
- Photos of Shamsudeen Bala, Son of Former FCT Minister as Court remands him in Kuje Prison
- LGA Chairman slumps and Dies, after meeting Governor
- Police arrests Killers of ASC Aliyu Dayyab (PHOTOS)
- 106 Year Old woman falls in love with Younger man, marries him
- Chief James Ibori arrives Nigeria
- STORIES THAT TOUCH | Nigerian ‘Witch boy’, rescued by Humanitarian, starts School
- Former Prostitute turned Information Minister begs People to forget her Past
- DSS Picks up James Ibori
- Jehovah Witness Lady Dies During Childbirth After Refusing Blood Transfusion (Photo)
- BREAKING: James Ibori Finally Returns To Nigeria Finally
- See List Of celebrities who Agreed to Join 2face Protest Against FG
- Drama as Woman Threatens to Kill Her Husband on Social Media…You Won’t Believe Why
- VIDEO: Julius Agwu Reappears For The 1st Time After Being Hospitalized For Months
- Buhari's Death Rumour Not New, I Also Died 12 Times - Obasanjo
- Throwback photos of Actress Georgina Onuoha's children and her ex-husband (WATCH)
- Buhari Sacks Atiku, Replaces With Mohammed As TCN Boss
- Amber Rose shows off her curves in Bikini as she continues her vacation in Hawaii (WATCH)
- Naira Crashes To 500 Per Dollar, Pound 616 and Euro 530
- Breaking News: James Ibori Finally Arrives Nigeria
- Ondo Local Government Chairman Slumps, Dies in Hotel Room
- Protest: Tuface Idibia Is Just A Front - Femi Kuti
- VIDEO: Big Brother Naija Housemates go on kissing spree
- In Myanmar: Second suspect in Muslim lawyer murder arrested
- Mattis: China warns US after US Sec says Senkakus covered by treaty
- Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
- Son of The Road: I'm going on the longest trip of my life, join me
- Mr Willicino: 'Sampe my baby' crooner debuts new single 'Osose,' bags multimillion naira record deal
- Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria
- In Romania: Mass protests enter fifth day
- Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics