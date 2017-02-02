Nigerian Woman Was Deported From USA With 5 Years Ban Just For Flying Qatar Airways

My friends niece arrived yesterday February 2, 2017 at JFK Airport in New York. She is a Nigerian with a valid 2 year visa. She was held by US Immigration  for over 12 hours and then deported with a 5 year ban.

Her crime was that she flew Qatar Airline. That was the red flag. The ignorant immigration officials wanted to know why she would fly from Nigeria to Qatar instead of through Europe.

 They wanted to know her contacts in Qatar. She said it was due to cheap ticket price. They searched her phones, looked at all her contacts and even called her job in Nigeria.

 After all the humiliation they said she had two choices, she could either go back to Nigeria or be put in detention in the US  while they continue with extreme vetting. This all happened yesterday in our New United States. Please when traveling check your phones, your messages, your internet. Don't take unknown packages or letters for people and if you can avoid certain airlines please.

I am not trying to alarm you JFK is now like a war zone with lawyers and protesters on standby. If you have a Green Card, you better apply for citizenship as the GREEN CARD is almost worthless now.


