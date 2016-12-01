Home | News | Headlines | Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter



Multi-billionaire tech mogul and one of the richest people in the world, Mark Zuckerberg, has shocked a man who asked to marry his baby daughter. An ambitious or perhaps a very greedy man who asked Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, for his few months old daughter’s hand in marriage, has met the shock of his life.

According to a screenshot of a conversation which emerged online and has already gone viral on social media, the unidentified man got the attention of Mark Zuckerberg and immediately he declared his marriage intention, the billionaire mogul immediately blocked him.

See the screenshot of the conversation below;

 

