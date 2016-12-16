Home | News | Headlines | 10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season
The End of Year period in Nigeria is usually associated with an increase in crime rate and personal security risks.

Here are a few tips to bear in mind while driving your car or as you ride as a passenger this season:

1. Keep doors locked and windows up at all times when in traffic, if you can

2 .Refrain from keeping valuables and attractive items such as phones where they are clearly visible

3. Do not let your car’s fuel level drop below quarter tank

4. Park in secure areas and avoid parking in the open street. Walk to your car with the keys in your hand

5. Check your surroundings before getting out of your car and do not leave the vehicle if you feel insecure

6. Exercise due caution; if you witness an accident or come across a stranded motorist at night, call the rapid response number or emergency services (112) to report the incident

7. Be cautious if a passer-by indicates that your car has a flat tyre or other defect and urges you to stop

8. At unusual/unexpected roadblocks keep windows up and doors locked and display the required documents if required

9.Remain in your car if it is rear-ended by another car and ensure it is not a hijacking or kidnapping attempt before inspecting any damage

10. If you suspect that you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station, another safe haven or public place and avoid lonely routes

Please remember to dial the hotline “112” in case of an emergency.

Drive safely this season.

 

