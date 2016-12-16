Home | News | Headlines | Breaking News: Check Out The Names And Full Postings Of Nigeria's 47 New Ambassadors

The postings of the 47 ambassadors recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been released by the Federal Government.

The Ambassadors are currently undergoing a four-day induction which ends on Thursday, Premium Times reports.





Below are the ambassadors and their postings:

Abia: Obinna Agbugba (Togo), Adamawa: Salisu Umaru (Senegal), Paragalda Audu (Turkey), Akwa Ibom: Inyan Udo-Inyang (Gabon), Anambra: Okeke Nwunaku (Spain), Nonye Udo (Austria).

Bauchi: Liman Munir (Congo), Benue: Ndem Ada (Sweden), Demenongu A. Agev (Equatorial Guinea), Borno: Mohammed Hassan (Kenya), Toko Gongulong (Sao Tome & Principe), Lawan Gashagar (Mali), Cross River: Martin Cobham (Thailand), Odeka Bisong (Zimbabwe).

Delta: Janet Olisa (Jamaica), Edo: Itegboje S.Sunday (Permanent Mission in New York), Queen I. Worlu (Cuba).

Others are: Ekiti: Olatunde Adesesan (Angola), Emmanuel Kayode Oguntause (Benin), Enugu: Lilian Onoh (Namibia).

FCT: Adamu Shuaibu (Rwanda), Gombe: Manaja Isah (Israel), Habu Gwani Ibrahim (Zambia), Imo: Ngozi Ukaeje (Portugal), Kenneth C. Nwachukwu (Cameroon), Jigawa: Bello Kazaure Huessini (North Korea), Kaduna: Enoch Pear Duchi (Ireland), Kano: Garba Baba (Poland), Rabiu Akawu (Algeria).

Katsina: Usman Aliyu (China), Ibrahim Hamza (Iran), Kebbi: Umar Salisu (Botswana), Kogi: Momoh Omeiza (Liberia), Kwara: Kadiri Ayinla Audu (Permanent Mission, Geneva) and Olufemi Abikoye (Ghana).

Lagos: Balogun Hakeem (Indonesia), Nasarawa: Inusa Ahmed (Ethiopia), Niger: Ibrahim Isah (Australia), Ogun: Bankole Adegboyega Adeoye (Belgium), Sonaike Adekunbi Abibat (Philipines).

Osun: Ibidapo-Obe Oluwasegun (Port of Spain T&T), Oyo: Ogundero Sakirat (Washington), River: Eric A. Bell-Gam (Argentina), Sokoto: Attahiru Halliru (Niger), Taraba: Rahmatu A. Dunama (Burkina Faso), Yobe: Musa Saban Mamman (South Sudan) and Zamfara: Kabiru Bala (Mozambique).