Is 30k Enough For A Fresh Graduate?



Though it is not the dream job but Thank God. After the interview from 11:00am to 4:30pm Including oral and written and 30 minutes free style on how to handle the position if someone get the job. 

Today I received the call that congratulation you are one of the successful candidate the Salary is 30k.

May almighty God bless our hustles... We shall not labor In vail


