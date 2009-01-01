Breaking News: Court Unfreezes Patience Jonathan's $5.9m account

Sahara Reports is reporting that a Federal High Court in Lagos has unfrozen former first lady Patience Jonathan's account containing $5.9m.

onlinenigeria.com gathered that the court premises was again beseiged by supporters of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Pictures from the court premises showed large number of women waiting for the judgment that eventually returned Patience's millions of dollars back to her.

onlinenigeria.com notes that the women have been a constant feature of court hearings during Patience Jonathan's trial at the court. Recall that reports emerged months ago that several bank accounts connected or controlled by former first lady, Patience Jonathan was frozen following an order by the same Federal High Court in Lagos over criminal-related use. According to Sahara reporters, the account contained $5,316.66.

Also affected were the accounts of five companies and that of one Esther Oba that has a total balance of N7,418,829,290.94 . The court’s order came following charges initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed by its lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo.