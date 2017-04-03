(Video) Newly Appointed DG Caught Smoking Cigar While Playing Nigerian Songs

President Buhari's newly appointed director general of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, sure knows how to enjoy life.

onlinenigeria.com came across an old video of the business man on his Instagram, filming himself as he smokes his cigar while playing Davido's hit song "IF". When it got to that "30billion for the account o" part, he lamented that he doesn't have that kind of money, LOL.