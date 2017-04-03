Group Warn Senate President Bukola Saraki To Step Aside

- A group, the National Assembly, Stand up for Nigeria, says it is set to reclaim the Senate from Bukola Saraki and his supporters and return it back to the people of Nigeria

- The group insists that the Senate carry out screening of RECs as it is their constitutional role that must be carried out

- The group says it has scheduled 3 days rally at the Freedom Park in Lagos or Unity Fountain, Abuja next week

A group known as the National Assembly, Stand up for Nigeria (SUN), has called for Senate president, Bukola Saraki to step down.

The group which is up of over 99 Civil Society Organizations, 70 freelance activists and 100 Non governmental organization (NGOs), made the call in a statement signed by the national president, Sunday Attah in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

Attah said the group is aimed at reclaiming the Senate from Saraki and his supporters to return it back to the people of Nigeria. The group condemned the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume and insisted that the Senate carry out screening of RECs as it is their constitutional role that must be carried out.

The group’s national president said they had scheduled 3 days rally at the Freedom Park in Lagos or Unity Fountain, Abuja next week. The group said: “The Stand Up 4 Nigeria (SUN) which is the ray of hope and light to our generation is therefore calling on all well meaning Nigerians to join us as we reclaim the Senate from Saraki and his boys and return it back to the people of Nigeria. “We are also calling on those outside the seats of power to rise in their respective state capitals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“No individual entity or group of persons should ever take the Nigerian people for a ride any longer."

Meanwhile, onlinenigeria.com reports that another group, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has threatened to drag the Nigerian Senate to court if it fails within 48 hours to rescind the suspension of Senator Ndume.

The executive director of the organisation, Frank Tietie, who gave the ultimatum on Thursday, March 30 in Abuja, described the suspension of Ndume as a violation of Section 39 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees the right to hold an opinion and to express same, Daily Trust reports. The group said Ndume's suspension amounts to crass intolerance on the part of majority of Nigerian senators