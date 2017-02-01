Fails To Meet N100M Bail Terms: Ex FCT Minister's Son Remanded Over N1.2Bn Fraud

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Friday, ordered the remand of Shamsudeen Bala, son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed in Kuje prison pending the perfection of his bail terms.Bala is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N1.2 billion He was admitted to N100m bail with two sureties in the sum of N50m each.The sureties must either be private businessmen or public servants not below the rank of Assistant Director.

The sureties must have landed properties in Abuja or within Lagos metropolis excluding satellite towns. The defendant must produce three years tax clearance and must not travel without the consent of the court. The defendant must also comply with Section 15 of the ACJA, 2015 or depose to an affidavit in case of delay by the EFCC.