Home | News | Government | President Buhari Approves Work On Second Niger Bridge Onitsha

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved continuation of work on the second Niger Bridge, according to The Nation.

It also approved emergency repair works on Tambruawa Bridge between Kaduna and Kano States. The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting in Abuja.





He said: “We presented from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing two memoranda, one was first for emergency repair works of Tambuwawa Bridge between Kaduna and Kano, situated largely in Kano. Council considered and approved the emergency procurement.

“The bridge was suffering from scrap and erosion, the parts were exposed as a result of some mining activities. We got approval for that by Council.

“The second memo related to the continuation of work on the second Niger Bridge which is the bridge that is meant to give relief to the existing Niger Bridge and improve connectivity between the West and the East.

“The project was conceived first as a PPP with government financing but the investors had not brought themselves, negotiations had not been concluded and it is important to continue to work there.”