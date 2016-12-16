Presidency: $30BN Loan Will End Recession
The Presidency yesterday explained that the $30 billion loan request was targeted at taking the country out of recession, just as it noted that the loan if approved would cover development projects spanning three years and not restricted to 2017 alone.
Making this clarification while fielding questions from Senate Correspondents on Wednesday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Solomon Ita-Enang, stated that the loan request if approved could take the country out of recession.
Recall that the Upper Legislative Chamber had rejected the loan request by the President this year.
Ita-Enag said: “Remember that this $30 billion request was not what was to be spent in 2016, 2017 or 2018. It was a projection for three years therefore the Senate has remitted it back to Mr President requesting further explanation and it is still pending in the House of Representatives.
“I am sure you could observe in recent times the level of consultation between the arms of government and the apex leadership level and also at the level of the subcommittees between the ministers and the committee.
“These are all intended to address and resolve any question which could be thorny in any of the request made by the executive.”
He described the 30 bills assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday as unprecedented within the last one year and six months of the inauguration of the 8th Senate, stressing that the budget process would be smoother to previous years because there was enough consultations.
On the status of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Amendment Bill in the National Assembly Ita Enang noted that the Bill is still undergoing some legislative processes.
