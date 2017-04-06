Home | News | General | Official Photos from Liz Benson's daughter, Leelee's Traditional wedding (WATCH)
Official Photos from Liz Benson's daughter, Leelee's Traditional wedding (WATCH)
- 06/04/2017 06:40:00
[embedded content] Liz Benson's daughter Leelee who did her traditional wedding on March 31st, 2017 has shared official photos from the wedding. Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen was spotted at the wedding. search feed search feed
