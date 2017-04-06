Could This Be Singer Yemi Alade's Pre-wedding Photos? (WATCH)
- 06/04/2017 06:40:00
- 1
- 0
[embedded content] For years, there's been rumors that Yemi Alade's manager, Taiye Aliyu also doubles as her bae but they've managed it to keep it under wraps.
Sources in the industry swear that their relationship is rock solid.search feed search feed
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 33 of 33