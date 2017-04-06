Caption This Photo Of VP Osinbajo Looking At President Buhari Like This
- 06/04/2017 06:40:00
- 1
- 0
Let me try - I think Osibanjo is trying to say "Sir, u no trust, i have done a great work"
