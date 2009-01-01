PDP Crisis: Modu Sheriff Storms out of Meeting With Jonathan

Ali Modu Sheriff on Thursday reportedly stormed out of a meeting organized by Ex President Goodluck Jonathan to solve the leadership crisis plaguing the PDP.

According to a Vanguard report, Modu Sheriff maintained his stance that he must continue as the chairman of the party while others disagreed. Governors Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose and the national assembly caucus insisted that he must step down to allow for a neutral person to lead the party to the convention.

He then stormed out of the meeting along with his deputy, Cairo Ojougboh. According to reports, he insisted that he must be recognized and addressed as chairman for the meeting to progress.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

