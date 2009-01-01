US based Nigerian student wins the student presidential election at San Diego University (WATCH)

[embedded content] A US based Nigerian student from Imo state, Chimezie Ebiriekwe has won the Associated Student Presidential election in his university, San Diego state University. He had a total of 3,454 votes while his closest opponent, Ben Delbick had 1,189 votes. The other contestants, Chloe Sension and Kaitlyn Hart had 1,014 and 94 votes respectively. Congrats to him! search feed search feed

