Home | News | General | Meet the stunning German nanny who Mel B claimed her husband impregnated (WATCH)
Meet the stunning German nanny who Mel B claimed her husband impregnated (WATCH)
- 7 hours 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
[embedded content] Mel B revealed in the divorce documents submitted to the court that her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte got her nanny pregnant then suggested that she gives birth to the baby and they all live together in the same house. Photos of the nanny being talked about has now emerged and she's such a stunner. search feed search feed
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 33 of 33