BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (WATCH)

[embedded content] The male cross-dresser who is also a die-hard fan of TBoss went down to Unilag to share thousands of recharge cards to the students so they could all vote for TBoss. He also revealed he sent some money to TBoss’ brother, Christopher to they can campaign for votes for TBoss. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerians throng Twinkas, another Ponzi scheme despite losing billions to MMM

Nigerians throng Twinkas, another Ponzi scheme despite losing billions to MMM

Nigerian Senate Uncovers Fresh N10trn Fraud In NNPC

Nigerian Senate Uncovers Fresh N10trn Fraud In NNPC

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 33 of 33