Anambra Speaker Runs Away With Mace to Avoid Impeachment

Mrs. Rita Maduagwu, the Speaker of the Anambra State house of assembly on Thursday absconded with the house's mace to avoid being impeached.

There was confusion when the 28 members of the house had gathered at the chamber when the plot to impeach her was unveiled.

Amid the confusion, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano drove to the House of Assembly complex, apparently to intercede.

However, Mrs. Rita absconded with the mace, the symbol of authority, and was nowhere to be found.

After waiting for a while, the majority leader, Victor Okoye to call for the adjournment of the house to Tuesday, April 11.

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerians throng Twinkas, another Ponzi scheme despite losing billions to MMM

Nigerians throng Twinkas, another Ponzi scheme despite losing billions to MMM

Nigerian Senate Uncovers Fresh N10trn Fraud In NNPC

Nigerian Senate Uncovers Fresh N10trn Fraud In NNPC

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 33 of 33