Lindsay Lohan visits the beach in a Burkini while on vacation in Thailand (WATCH)

[embedded content] Lindsay Lohan was spotted surfing in a Burkini during a beach vacation in Thailand, according to an exclusive photo shoot by Daily Mail. The actress was seen at a beach in Phuket, Thailand posing for photos for a paddle boarding session last week. The two-piece ensemble covered the 30-year-old Mean Girls actress head-to-toe as she got to grips with a large board on the beach before venturing out into the water. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General