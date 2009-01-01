Heavily pregnant Ciara takes her son to visit the Easter bunny just days to her delivery date (WATCH)

[embedded content] Heavily pregnant Ciara was sighted on Wednesday looking ready to pop as she took her son Future Zahir Wilburn, 2, to visit the Easter bunny at The Grove in Los Angeles.The singer dressed for comfort in a black maxi wraparound dress and Converse shoes while her son looked fashionable in a t-shirt, blue jeans, black leather jacket and white running shoes. It's been rumoured that the 31-year-old is due to welcome her second child in early April. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General