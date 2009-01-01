Tech: Look at these knockoff Apple AirPods, which you might soon be able to buy (AAPL)

This is a pair of wireless headphones that is currently on sale in Japan for 11,555 yen, or about $105.

Look familiar?

play null (Yahoo Japan)

They look very similar to Apple's $159 AirPods, which first went on sale in December.

play Apple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco (Thomson Reuters)

In an FCC filing recently made public, the Chinese company behind these knockoff AirPods, Dacom Electronics, is seeking approval to sell the headphones in the United States.

It's not the first time that Apple products have been quickly knocked off by China's huge electronics industry. In some parts of Shenzen, there are entire fake Apple Stores.

According to a user manual included with the FCC filing, the Guofen7 TWS earbuds have a talk or play time of up to four hours, and 120 hours of standby time. "Lead you to wonderful music, enjoy healthy & happy life," reads the manual.

Here's another look. The charging case also looks pretty similar to the AirPods, although it's a little chunkier.

Although these wireless headphones look pretty clunky and don't have the AirPods stylish design, you'll note that Dacom may have actually improved on Apple's wireless headphones by adding a button on one of the earbuds.

The "multifunction button" can play and pause music as well as pick up calls, according to the user manual. The lack of a button was one of our complaints when we reviewed the AirPods last fall.

Check out more photos of the knockoff AirPods below, courtesy of the FCC: