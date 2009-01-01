Showing At The Cinemas: "Omugwo," "Ojukokoro," "Okafor's Law"
It's the start of another cinema week and as usual, we good folks at Pulse bring you great ways to spend the time.
What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.
With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.
1. "Beauty and the Beast"
Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans
Synopsis: An adaptation of the Disney fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love.
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 11:30am, 1:50pm, 4:15pm
Genesis Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 1:30 PM, 6:10 PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:35AM,
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 2PM, 4:25PM, 6:50PM
2. "Hidden Figures"
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe
Synopsis: Based on a true story. A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions.
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 10:45 AM
3. "Okafor's Law"
Starring: Richard Mofe Damijo, Toyin Aimakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu
Synopsis: Chuks (aka Terminator) is an ardent player with the ladies. He enjoys the attention of women, including girlfriends from the past. He believes that once a man has had a woman, he forever has access to her. When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the universality of that theory with three ex-girlfriends from his school days within 21 days, he accepts it. Turning on his best charm he sets off to try and prove himself, but his quest brings him to three women, Ifeoma (Ify), Tomi and Ejiro, whose situations in life have changed drastically since school days. This challenge of their various new statuses makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immutability of the age-old law, OKAFOR'S Law.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 2:50pm, 6:40pm, 8:50pm
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday -Thursday: 2:15PM, 4:25PM, 6:35PM, 8:45PM
Silverbird cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 7:00pm
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 4:20 PM, 7:10 PM, 9:30 PM
4. "Omugwo"
Synopsis: Omotunde, A young civil engineer married to Raymond an OAP(Online Radio Personality), has just given birth.
Coloured by their different cultural backgrounds,their mothers-in-law forcefully move in with the couple to perform the Igbo child care rite called, Omugwo. But instead of relieving their children of the burden of childcare, the mothers’ rivalry complicates life for the couple to comical effects.
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:55pm 4:55pm,9:10pm
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday -Thursday: 3:45PM, 5:35PM, 7:25PM
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 1:25 PM, 5:55 PM, 7:55 PM
Ozone Cinema
Daily: 4:05pm, 8:35pm
5. " Kong Skull Island"
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson
Synopsis: A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic Kong.
Showing:
Genesis Cinemas
Fri - Thu: 3:25 PM, 10:00 PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 5:35pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 2:20pm
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday -Thursday: 11:40AM, 2:10PM, 9:20PM
6. Logan
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen
Synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
Showing:
Genesis Deluxe
Fri -Thu: 3:00 PM, 8:50 PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 5:55pm, 8:30pm
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 6:00PM, 8:35PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 4:35pm
9. "Smurfs: The Lost Village"
Starring: Ariel Winter, Michelle Rodriguez, Joe Manganiello
Synopsis: In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 10:20am,1:05pm,2:55pm
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 11:55am, 1:55pm, 3:55pm
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 12:10 PM, 2:10 PM, 4:10 PM
11. John Wick 2
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane
Synopsis: After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 11:45AM, 4:30PM, 6:50PM, 9:10PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 3:15pm, 6:05pm, 8:25pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 10:20AM, 12:10PM, 7:00PM, 9:20PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 1:20 PM, 3:50 PM, 6:20 PM, 7:20 PM, 8:50 PM, 9:50 PM
12. " Chips"
Starring: Michael Peña, Dax Shepard, Jessica McNamee
Synopsis: A rookie officer is teamed with a hardened pro at the California Highway Patrol, though the newbie soon learns his partner is really an undercover Fed investigating a heist that may involved some crooked cops.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 2:40pm,6:45pm
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 4:30PM, 6:15PM, 8:15PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 12:50 PM, 5:45 PM, 10:10 PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 12:55pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm
13. " Ojukokoro"
Starring: Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Kayode Olaya, Kunle Remi, Gbolahan Olatunde Somkele Idhalama, Hafiz Ayetoro and Wale Ojo
Synopsis: The movie unwraps an intriguing tale about a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station who decides to rob his employers but along the line finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 6:40PM,
14. "Lego Batman"
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Rosario Dawson
Synopsis: : Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Sat - Sun: 11:05am
