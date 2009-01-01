It's the start of another cinema week and as usual, we good folks at Pulse bring you great ways to spend the time.

play Poster for Kunle Afolayan's new movie "Omugwo"

1. "Beauty and the Beast"

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans

Synopsis: An adaptation of the Disney fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 11:30am, 1:50pm, 4:15pm

Genesis Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 1:30 PM, 6:10 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:35AM,

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 2PM, 4:25PM, 6:50PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

2. "Hidden Figures"

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe

Synopsis: Based on a true story. A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions.

Genesis Cinemas

Daily: 10:45 AM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

3. "Okafor's Law"

Starring: Richard Mofe Damijo, Toyin Aimakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu

Synopsis: Chuks (aka Terminator) is an ardent player with the ladies. He enjoys the attention of women, including girlfriends from the past. He believes that once a man has had a woman, he forever has access to her. When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the universality of that theory with three ex-girlfriends from his school days within 21 days, he accepts it. Turning on his best charm he sets off to try and prove himself, but his quest brings him to three women, Ifeoma (Ify), Tomi and Ejiro, whose situations in life have changed drastically since school days. This challenge of their various new statuses makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immutability of the age-old law, OKAFOR'S Law.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 2:50pm, 6:40pm, 8:50pm

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday -Thursday: 2:15PM, 4:25PM, 6:35PM, 8:45PM

Silverbird cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 7:00pm

Genesis Cinemas

Daily: 4:20 PM, 7:10 PM, 9:30 PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

4. "Omugwo"

Synopsis: Omotunde, A young civil engineer married to Raymond an OAP(Online Radio Personality), has just given birth.

Coloured by their different cultural backgrounds,their mothers-in-law forcefully move in with the couple to perform the Igbo child care rite called, Omugwo. But instead of relieving their children of the burden of childcare, the mothers’ rivalry complicates life for the couple to comical effects.

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:55pm 4:55pm,9:10pm

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday -Thursday: 3:45PM, 5:35PM, 7:25PM

Genesis Cinemas

Daily: 1:25 PM, 5:55 PM, 7:55 PM

Ozone Cinema

Daily: 4:05pm, 8:35pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

5. " Kong Skull Island"

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson

Synopsis: A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic Kong.

Showing:

Genesis Cinemas

Fri - Thu: 3:25 PM, 10:00 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 5:35pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 2:20pm

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday -Thursday: 11:40AM, 2:10PM, 9:20PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

6. Logan

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen

Synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe

Fri -Thu: 3:00 PM, 8:50 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 5:55pm, 8:30pm

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 6:00PM, 8:35PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 4:35pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

9. "Smurfs: The Lost Village"

Starring: Ariel Winter, Michelle Rodriguez, Joe Manganiello

Synopsis: In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 10:20am,1:05pm,2:55pm

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 11:55am, 1:55pm, 3:55pm

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 12:10 PM, 2:10 PM, 4:10 PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

11. John Wick 2

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane

Synopsis: After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 11:45AM, 4:30PM, 6:50PM, 9:10PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 3:15pm, 6:05pm, 8:25pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 10:20AM, 12:10PM, 7:00PM, 9:20PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 1:20 PM, 3:50 PM, 6:20 PM, 7:20 PM, 8:50 PM, 9:50 PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

12. " Chips"

Starring: Michael Peña, Dax Shepard, Jessica McNamee

Synopsis: A rookie officer is teamed with a hardened pro at the California Highway Patrol, though the newbie soon learns his partner is really an undercover Fed investigating a heist that may involved some crooked cops.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 2:40pm,6:45pm

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 4:30PM, 6:15PM, 8:15PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 12:50 PM, 5:45 PM, 10:10 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 12:55pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

13. " Ojukokoro"

Starring: Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Kayode Olaya, Kunle Remi, Gbolahan Olatunde Somkele Idhalama, Hafiz Ayetoro and Wale Ojo

Synopsis: The movie unwraps an intriguing tale about a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station who decides to rob his employers but along the line finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 6:40PM,

WATCH TRAILE R HERE

14. "Lego Batman"

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Rosario Dawson

Synopsis: : Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Sat - Sun: 11:05am

WATCH TRAILER HERE

