Pulse List: 10 photos to remind you how hot Mercy Johnson is, and will be

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is a diva and will always be!

A screen goddess in her right, a sexy mother of three and a wife, Mercy has still managed to maintain that banging body of hers.

Below are 10 photos reminding you how hot Mercy is and will be!

When it all started

When it all started

Mercy killing us with her killer shape!

Two years after

Two years after

Before the babies, marriage and hectic life.

Still on that acting grind

Still on that acting grind

Mercy one year after her first baby

Mercy one year after her first baby

This adorable 2015 photo

This adorable 2015 photo

Before the birth of her son.

Mercy in 2016

Mercy in 2016

Mercy on set of a movie forming bad and boujee.

2016 still

2016 still

This one she took with her kids

This one she took with her kids

This was few weeks after having her third child.

Another one