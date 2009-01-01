Pulse List: 10 photos to remind you how hot Mercy Johnson is, and will be
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is a diva and will always be!
A screen goddess in her right, a sexy mother of three and a wife, Mercy has still managed to maintain that banging body of hers.
Below are 10 photos reminding you how hot Mercy is and will be!
When it all started
Mercy killing us with her killer shape!
Two years after
Before the babies, marriage and hectic life.
Still on that acting grind
Mercy one year after her first baby
This adorable 2015 photo
Before the birth of her son.
Mercy in 2016
Mercy on set of a movie forming bad and boujee.
2016 still
This one she took with her kids
Mercy Johnson and her kids(Instagram)
This was few weeks after having her third child.
Another one
