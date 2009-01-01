Pulse List: 10 photos to remind you how hot Mercy Johnson is, and will be

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is a diva and will always be!

A screen goddess in her right, a sexy mother of three and a wife, Mercy has still managed to maintain that banging body of hers.

Below are 10 photos reminding you how hot Mercy is and will be!

When it all started

play Mercy Johnson throwback (Google)

Mercy killing us with her killer shape!

Two years after

play Mercy Johnson throwback (Google)

Before the babies, marriage and hectic life.

Still on that acting grind

play Mercy Johnson, Uche Jombo throwback (Google)

Mercy one year after her first baby

play Mercy back in 2012 (Google)

This adorable 2015 photo

Mercy Johnsonplay Mercy Johnson in 2015 (Instagram)

Before the birth of her son.

Mercy in 2016

play Mercy Johnson in 2016 (Google)

Mercy on set of a movie forming bad and boujee.

2016 still

play Mercy Johnson in 2016 (Google)

This one she took with her kids

Mercy Johnson and her kidsplay

Mercy Johnson and her kids

(Instagram)

This was few weeks after having her third child.

Another one

 

