Lifestyle: How a comedian became known as the 'Jon Stewart of Egypt'
- 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Bassem Youssef is a former physician who became a satirist and comedian after the 2011 Egyptian Revolution. He rose to prominence on YouTube and later Egyptian TV, where he satirized both the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohamed Morsi. His new book is called "Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through the Arab Spring." Here he explains how Jon Stewart, former host of "The Daily Show," became his inspiration.
