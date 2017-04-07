Dogara: Speaker tells governors to publish security votes, LG funds

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara , has urged governors across the country to be transparent with how they spend their security votes.

Dogara made the comments on Friday, April 6, while closing a retreat for management staff of the National Assembly in Kaduna.

The Speaker was reacting to a call by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for the legislature to make its budget public.

“I will like to challenge him (El-Rufai) to champion this cause for transparency in the budgetary process from the National Assembly to other arms of government. The Judiciary first,” Dogara said.

“We want to see clearly how Chief Executives of States... how they are paid. What do they spend monthly as security votes, and if they can publish what happens to local government funds under their jurisdictions. That will help our discussion going forward.

“When, for instance, public discussions on funding of the legislature are being made, the entire bureaucracy is often completely discountenanced, neither is any consideration given to the fact that this is a special bureaucracy saddled with a multitude of ‘masters’ who must be equally served in addition to service to the nation,” he added.

Dogara said further that the Nigeria Civil Service will begin to record progress when it breaks away from its usual tradition to new ways of carrying out its functions and administration.