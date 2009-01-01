Politics: Photo shows the moment Trump's team huddled to decide on Syria strikes

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a photo on Friday showing the moment President Donald Trump and his team huddled at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida to decide on firing dozens of missiles at a Syrian military air base.

The US launched the missiles as a response to a chemical attack allegedly carried out by the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad earlier this week that killed at least 80 people.

The photo includes Trump's closest advisors and core members of his economic team. At the table (from left to right):

Joe Hagin, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary

Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary

President Donald Trump

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State

H.R. McMaster, National Security Advisor

Reince Priebus, Chief of Staff

On the periphery (left to right):

Sean Spicer, Press Secretary

A military aide

Stephen Bannon, Chief Strategist

Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor

Michael Anton, Senior National Security Official

Dina Powell, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy

Gary Cohn, Chief Economic Advisor

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, were included via a secure VTC phone link.