Sports: Bubba Watson says he lost 20 pounds by cutting out 'everything that tastes good'
- 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Sports Bubba Watson says he lost 20 pounds by cutting out 'everything that tastes good'
- Published:
- Scott Davis
Bubba Watson hasn't had a chip in months as he's cut out the food "everybody loves" to lose weight.
null(Eric Gay/AP)
Bubba Watson caught the golf world's attention this season with a somewhat dramatic transformation.
In the midst of a lackluster stretch without a top-10 finish since September, Watson arrived at this year's Masters notably thinner.
Watson told Golfweeks' Jeff Babineau that upon turning 39, he decided he needed to lose weight and get into better shape.
Watson estimates he's lost 15-20 pounds, mostly by eating smaller portions and cutting out all of the good-tasting food in life.
"Oh, everything that tastes good. Actually, I’m eating small meals more times. I threw in fish for the first time, a lot of chicken. Normally I don’t like eating on the golf course, but we made these little protein balls.
"No chips. I haven’t had a chip probably in three or four months. So it’s just things like that. The stuff everybody loves? I just cut it out. So I’m basically just bitter at the world."
Watson believes the weight change — he's dropped from around 190 pounds to 172 — has affected his swing and caused some of his recent struggles.
The difference is noticeable. Here was Watson at the Tournament of Champions in January 2016.
null(Matt York/AP)
And here's Watson during a practice round at this year's Masters.
null(Harry How/Getty Images)
So far, the changes haven't produced the results Watson was hoping for. However, during his second round at the Masters, Watson was just two over par, with a good chance to make the cut. As he adjusts to his new frame, he may start seeing positive results from the weight loss.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles