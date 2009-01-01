SportyBet: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga betting tips

It's the Germany Der Klassiker on Saturday afternoon, as Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich host Thomas Tuchel’s Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich’s unbeaten run of 20 matches across all competitions ended against Hoffenheim last Tuesday, in their second defeat of the season, but they are still ahead at the top of the Bundesliga - with a comfortable 10 point lead.

Dortmund are the only other team to beat Bayern Munich this campaign and will be looking to make it their second win against Ancelotti's side, though they’re 15 points off their hosts.

With Ancelotti set to rest some key players ahead of Bayern's Champions League clash against Real Madrid, he will want to make sure his side don't face Real Madrid on Wednesday off the back of successive losses. However, Bayern Munich's recent home form has been decent, as they have won in five of their last six home games, and in each of those five wins they also kept a clean sheet.

Borussia Dortmund are yet to lose in three straight Bundesliga ties, and during midweek they cruised to a 3-0 win over Hamburger SV. Even so, their recent away form is not the best, as they won two times, played two draws and lost twice in their last six away games.

However you look at it, Bayern Munich are the favourites here at (1.65) with SportyBet, and we feel that backing the hosts is the way to go here. Bayern have won 85% of their home matches across all competitions since the beginning of the season, fourteen of which have been wins by two goals or more.

Tuchel's side defeated The Bavarians 1-0 when the teams met in November's reverse fixture and are available at (5.08) by SportyBet to complete the double over the Bundesliga leaders. Only one of the last seven Bundesliga matches between the teams has ended in a draw, but you can get odds of (4.07) on them playing draw in this tie.

Aubemeyang has scored at least one goal in each of his last seven matches across all competitions, so he seems decent value to score anytime at (2.30) with SportyBet. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski also finds himself very much in form - scoring 24 goals so far this season and two braces and one hat-trick in each of his last three home matches. The Polish striker is available at (1.55) with SportyBet to score anytime in the encounter.

Bayern have not conceded in any of their last four against Dortmund now. In the SportyBet correct score market, a Bayern 1-0 result returns a price of (8.23). Four of Dortmund’s five away defeats this season has seen them concede exactly two goals and a Bayern Munich 2-1 correct score is a (8.23) shot. If Bayern can repeat one of their recent performances at the Allianz Arena, they’ll go past Dortmund’s 1.5 goals conceded per match average in away matches. Bayern Munich to win to nil with SportyBet returns a price of (2.87) which should have some appeal.

We believe there will be goals in both nets in this match. Both teams to score is available at (1.64) on SportyBet.

