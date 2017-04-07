Beauty Tip Of The Day: Wanna try the trendy Chrome Nails? See how it's done

Chrome nails are ever cool and still very much in and unlike how 'avant gard-ish they can come off as super intricate to carry but are really not.

The trend (chrome nails) became a huge trend in late 2016 with ladies getting creative with the trend and everyone showing off their styles via Instagram, a lot of beauty bloggers, enthusiasts got on board the trend and it's become one chic look to rock.

ALSO READ: Here's the trick to achieving a seamless foundation coverage

play Chrome Manicure (The Beauty Context)

Ezinne Alfa of Beauty In Lagos who loves the trend and has worn it for a while shows how to achieve the chrome nail after getting it done at a salon. The beauty blogger took a camera with her to film the simple steps when she went to get the trendy mani done:

1. The natural nails were cleaned to get rid of nail polish and set the nail bed

2. The base coat was applied and left to dry

play Ezinne Alfa does the chrome manicure (Beauty In Lagos)

(Note that for chrome manicure, gel polish and with each product used the UV/nail dryer is used at every step to dry)

3. Then the colour for the nails is applied (and let dry using the UV lamp dryer) afterwards, the base coat is used and the dried.

ALSO READ: Beauty entrepreneurs share secrets to owning, profiting in the industry at 'The Beauty Mixer' event

4. After the step above, the pigment (used for the chrome effect) is brushed and dusted off on the nails and dried!