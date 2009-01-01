Home | News | General | Tech: The disturbing reason why some people turn red when they drink alcohol
Tech: The disturbing reason why some people turn red when they drink alcohol
- 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6497567&type=article&ctxId=3785&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=The+disturbing+reason+why+some+people+turn+red+when+they+drink+alcohol&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Ftech-the-disturbing-reason-why-some-people-turn-red-when-they-drink-alcohol-id6497567.html'); }} /* ]]> */
Some people's faces tend to turn extremely red when drinking alcohol, and it is not a good sign. Those who do turn red after drinking alcohol have a condition called "alcohol flush reaction." They're literally poisoning their bodies whenever they drink.
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6497567&type=article&ctxId=3785&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=The+disturbing+reason+why+some+people+turn+red+when+they+drink+alcohol&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Ftech-the-disturbing-reason-why-some-people-turn-red-when-they-drink-alcohol-id6497567.html'); }} /* ]]> */
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 33 of 33