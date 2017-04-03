NPFL Match Day 17: Plateau United return to top, Akwa United hammer Shooting Stars

Plateau United have returned to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table, after a narrow 1-0 victory over visiting Wikki Tourists.

Reuben Bala scored the only goal of the encounter from the penalty spot in the 57th minute of the game.

The win means Plateau are now on 31 points.

Former leaders MFM FC dropped to third place, after they were thrashed 4-0 away to Nasarawa United.

El-Kanemi Warriors are now second with 30 points, after they beat Kano Pillars 1-0 in Maiduguri.

Enyimba came from behind to defeat champions Rangers 2-1 in the Oriental Derby, Akwa United beat Shooting Stars 4-2 and Niger Tornadoes 2-1 at home against Lobi Stars.

Rivers United lost 1-0 at Gombe United, Sunshine Stars were also beaten 2-1 at IfeanyiUbah FC. Abia Warriors claimed a 2-0 victory over ABS, while Remo edged Katsina United 1-0.



