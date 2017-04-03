NOUN lecturer on PhD programme in Malaysia slumps, dies

Adedeji Abiodun Liadi, a Nigerian and doctorate student of the International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM) is dead.

Liadi, 44, reportedly slumped while jogging on the campus field.

Popularly called ‘Olubadan’, as he hailed from Ibadan, Oyo State, Adedeji, was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, National Open University Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos.

He attended Eleta High School, Ibadan, Lagos State University and University of Lagos.

Adedeji joined NOUN in 2013 and started his PhD programme in Malaysia in 2014.

He was the immediate past President of the Nigerian Students Community (NISCOM), IIUM and was waiting to submit his thesis before his demise.

The deceased was at the weekend buried according to Islamic rites at the Muslim burial ground in Malaysia.

Friends, colleagues and other sympathisers including representatives of the Nigerian High Commission in Malaysia were in attendance.



