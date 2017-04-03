South East Governors resolve to free Nnamdi Kanu from Detention
The South East Governors have resolved to tackle social and economic issues affecting the zone and interface with the relevant federal authorities on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.
After a meeting in Enugu on Sunday, the governors said that all the issues discussed at the forum would be handled with dispatch by tabling them before the federal government and all other stakeholders.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, said that the continued detention of Kanu, the agitations by IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASOOB) were discussed.
He said that the governors also reviewed insecurity and the menace of soil erosion in different parts of the zone also engaged the attention of the governors.
Umahi said: “As I am talking to you now, action has already started. We have scheduled to meet with every other stakeholder in the South-East project to discuss issues affecting the people of the zone.”
He disclosed that the governors had gone further to appoint two representatives from each of the states into the South East Economic Committee to harmonise the issues that would enhance the proposed South East economic integration as they agreed at their last meeting.
Umahi said that their decision to be meeting in Enugu as the capital of the zone is irreversible as their office established within the Enugu State Government House was ready.
The governor used the opportunity to explain that there was no fire incident at Ebonyi State Government House. He said that there was only an electrical fault at the Office of the Chief of Staff which was immediately put under control.
The meeting was attended by the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his Imo State counterpart, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.
Umahi said that the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, travelled out the area but had the intention of attending the meeting, adding that he couldn’t meet up because of delayed flight from Lagos.
