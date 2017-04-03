South East Governors resolve to free Nnamdi Kanu from Detention

The South East Governors have resolved to tackle so­cial and economic issues affecting the zone and interface with the relevant federal authorities on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous Peo­ples of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnam­di Kanu.

After a meeting in Enugu on Sunday, the governors said that all the issues discussed at the fo­rum would be handled with dis­patch by tabling them before the federal government and all oth­er stakeholders.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, said that the continued detention of Kanu, the agitations by IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sover­eign State of Biafra (MASOOB) were discussed.

He said that the governors also reviewed insecurity and the menace of soil erosion in differ­ent parts of the zone also engaged the attention of the governors.

Umahi said: “As I am talking to you now, action has already started. We have scheduled to meet with every other stakehold­er in the South-East project to discuss issues affecting the peo­ple of the zone.”

He disclosed that the gover­nors had gone further to appoint two representatives from each of the states into the South East Eco­nomic Committee to harmonise the issues that would enhance the proposed South East economic integration as they agreed at their last meeting.

Umahi said that their deci­sion to be meeting in Enugu as the capital of the zone is irrevers­ible as their office established within the Enugu State Govern­ment House was ready.

The governor used the op­portunity to explain that there was no fire incident at Ebonyi State Government House. He said that there was only an elec­trical fault at the Office of the Chief of Staff which was imme­diately put under control.

The meeting was attended by the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ug­wuanyi, Willie Obiano of An­ambra State and his Imo State counterpart, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Umahi said that the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, travelled out the area but had the intention of attending the meet­ing, adding that he couldn’t meet up because of delayed flight from Lagos.

