Corruption fighting back but Buhari will not Abandon fight – Presidency
- 03/04/2017 02:49:00
President Muhammadu Buhari administration will not relent in his war against corruption in the country despite strong resistance of the opposition and their actions to thwart the efforts, says the presidency.
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, made the point in a radio programme Hannu Da Yawa on FRCN Kaduna at the weekend.
“Those whose illicit ways of accumulating money have been stopped will criticise this government but all that will not derail the unfaltering commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the war against corruption,” he stated.
He recalled that the President declared rooting out corruption as one of the cardinal policies of his election campaign.
“He is aware that this was one of the main reasons why Nigerians in their millions put their trust in him; the main reason they voted him into power in 2015.
“To keep that trust of ordinary Nigerians who voted him into the office, he has vowed to give corruption a good fight. He will not let them down”, Garba said.
He also admitted that so far, the battle to uproot corruption from Nigeria has not been easy because “corruption has been fighting back vehemently, finding accomplices in various forms and guises. Nevertheless, the Buhari administration will not relent.”
He said in the programme that the days when corruption reigned indiscriminately in Nigeria are over and “nothing will return our country to those sad, old days of wanton thievery that have plunged us into the economic mess from which Nigeria is currently recovering.
“The war against corruption in Nigeria is one of those clashes between good and evil, where good is determined to triumph.”
The spokesman dismissed rumours that members of the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) were being spared in the anti-graft war, saying that all are equal before the law.
Giving an example of the various measures introduced to promote transparency by the present administration, he disclosed that upon directives by the President, the National Hajj Commission carried out an audit of accommodation agents in both Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia and as a result, a saving of more than $16.7 million is being made, with each pilgrim saving between N60,000 and N100,000 this year.
