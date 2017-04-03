Corruption fighting back but Buhari will not Abandon fight – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari administration will not relent in his war against corruption in the country despite strong resis­tance of the opposition and their actions to thwart the ef­forts, says the presidency.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, made the point in a radio programme Hannu Da Yawa on FRCN Kaduna at the weekend.

“Those whose illicit ways of accumulating money have been stopped will criticise this government but all that will not derail the unfalter­ing commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the war against corruption,” he stated.

He recalled that the Presi­dent declared rooting out corruption as one of the car­dinal policies of his election campaign.

“He is aware that this was one of the main reasons why Nigerians in their millions put their trust in him; the main reason they voted him into power in 2015.

“To keep that trust of or­dinary Nigerians who voted him into the office, he has vowed to give corruption a good fight. He will not let them down”, Garba said.

He also admitted that so far, the battle to uproot cor­ruption from Nigeria has not been easy because “corrup­tion has been fighting back vehemently, finding accomplices in various forms and guises. Nevertheless, the Bu­hari administration will not relent.”

He said in the programme that the days when corrup­tion reigned indiscriminately in Nigeria are over and “noth­ing will return our country to those sad, old days of wanton thievery that have plunged us into the economic mess from which Nigeria is currently re­covering.

“The war against corrup­tion in Nigeria is one of those clashes between good and evil, where good is deter­mined to triumph.”

The spokesman dismissed rumours that members of the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) were being spared in the anti-graft war, saying that all are equal before the law.

Giving an example of the various measures introduced to promote transparency by the present administration, he disclosed that upon directives by the President, the National Hajj Commission carried out an audit of accommodation agents in both Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia and as a result, a saving of more than $16.7 million is being made, with each pilgrim sav­ing between N60,000 and N100,000 this year.

