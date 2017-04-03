FG Suspends YouWin disbursements over fraud allegations

The Federal Government has suspended the dis­bursement of funds to the latest batch of beneficiaries of the YouWin programme pending the outcome of an investigation of an allegation of fraud.

The Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Salish Nainna Dambatta made this known weekend in a statement in which he said an anonymous whistleblower provided documentary evi­dence of irregularities in 10 cases out of the batch.

According to Dambatta, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, immediately directed that an internal inves­tigation should be conducted to determine the veracity of the alleged fraud and report the findings to her for neces­sary action.

He said the substance of the allegations was that an award­ee was the child of a former Director in the Ministry and there were a number of cases where married couples each benefitted. This, he said, raised concerns about the integrity of the original selection process, which took place in 2014.

