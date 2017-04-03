CAN Protests detention of Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, Other Eminent members
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has protested the detention of its eminent members by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a fundraising video jingle prepared by the group.
Those detained and later released by the DSS after four days of interrogation were former ECOMOG Commander, Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (rtd), representing TEKAN/ECWA bloc of CAN; a retired High Court Judge, Justice Kalajine Anigbogu of the Christian Council of Nigeria bloc; Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, representing the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo, for the Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).
CAN accused the Director-General of DSS, Lawal Daura, of ordering their arrest.
Its President, Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle and the General Secretary, Dr. Musa Asake, were also billed to appear before the DSS over video produced by the association to raise funds for distressed Christians and rebuild burnt churches in the North-East zone and Southern Kaduna.
In a statement on Sunday, the association demanded an apology from the DSS for detaining the four members of its Board Trustees of CAN Trustfund.
CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel, who issued the statement, said that they were detained on the orders of the DSS boss.
In the protest letter to Daura, CAN urged the DSS to be more circumspect in dealing with the body of Christ in Nigeria, if not for any other reason, but to ensure and promote the confidence of the average Nigerian Christian in the federal government.
“Regrettably, despite assurances from your operatives led by the Director of Operations, who said that the invitation was only to interact with these distinguished Nigerian Christians and to seek their opinion and piece of advice on how to address the lingering ethno-religious crises in Nigeria, it turned out that the main reason behind the invitation was your interest in the video jingle produced by CAN under the slogan, ‘I C A N support’, to raise funds for the support of the church and distressed Christians in Nigeria.
“Having considered the negative effect of your interrogation ‘under caution’ of the distinguished members of the Board of Trustees of the CAN Trustfund on the Christian Community in Nigeria, the leadership of CAN hereby demands that a written public apology be tendered to these distinguished Nigerians.
“It was therefore shocking to hear from your establishment that these materials were made to incite violence in response to the attempted annihilation of the Church in Southern Kaduna. With all due respect, such analysis and conclusion were vexatious and very wrong.”
According to CAN, the personalities invited were neither members of its National Executive Committee nor members of its Registered Board of Trustees and so did not deserve the action you took against them.
“When we received information that your office has invited some eminent Nigerians who are members of the Board of Trustees of the CAN Trustfund, to your Abuja Head Office on various dates, January 27, 2017 inclusive, for some undisclosed reasons, my office was in turn directed to address the letter under reference to you. In it, the CAN leadership objected to the manner of the invitation.
“Unfortunately, you ignored our request while also insisting that the persons invited should report to your Head Office as a matter of extreme urgency, individually and on different dates. The most worrisome and reprehensible aspect of the whole exercise is that these respectable Nigerians, with the exception of General Dogonyaro, were compelled to write statements ‘under caution’ as if they were common criminals”, he stressed.
A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dame Priscilla Kuye (SAN), representing the Catholic bloc, President of NCEF, Solomon Asemota (SAN); its General Secretary, Bosun Emmanuel and others were scheduled to be invited for questioning by the DSS in subsequent weeks.
