The Christian Associa­tion of Nigeria (CAN) has protested the de­tention of its eminent mem­bers by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a fundraising video jingle pre­pared by the group.

Those detained and later released by the DSS after four days of interrogation were former ECOMOG Commander, Lt. Gen. Josh­ua Dogonyaro (rtd), rep­resenting TEKAN/ECWA bloc of CAN; a retired High Court Judge, Justice Kala­jine Anigbogu of the Chris­tian Council of Nigeria bloc; Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, representing the Organisa­tion of African Instituted Churches, and former Dep­uty Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo, for the Chris­tian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fel­lowship of Nigeria (PFN).

CAN accused the Director-General of DSS, Lawal Daura, of ordering their arrest.

Its President, Dr. Sam­son Supo Ayokunle and the General Secretary, Dr. Musa Asake, were also billed to appear before the DSS over video produced by the as­sociation to raise funds for distressed Christians and re­build burnt churches in the North-East zone and South­ern Kaduna.

In a statement on Sunday, the association demanded an apology from the DSS for detaining the four members of its Board Trustees of CAN Trustfund.

CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel, who issued the state­ment, said that they were detained on the orders of the DSS boss.

In the protest letter to Daura, CAN urged the DSS to be more circumspect in dealing with the body of Christ in Nigeria, if not for any other reason, but to en­sure and promote the confi­dence of the average Nige­rian Christian in the federal government.

“Regrettably, despite assur­ances from your operatives led by the Director of Opera­tions, who said that the invita­tion was only to interact with these distinguished Nigerian Christians and to seek their opinion and piece of advice on how to address the lin­gering ethno-religious crises in Nigeria, it turned out that the main reason behind the invitation was your interest in the video jingle produced by CAN under the slogan, ‘I C A N support’, to raise funds for the support of the church and distressed Christians in Nigeria.

“Having considered the negative effect of your inter­rogation ‘under caution’ of the distinguished members of the Board of Trustees of the CAN Trustfund on the Christian Community in Nigeria, the leadership of CAN hereby demands that a written public apology be tendered to these distinguished Nigerians.

“It was therefore shocking to hear from your establish­ment that these materials were made to incite violence in response to the attempted annihilation of the Church in Southern Kaduna. With all due respect, such analysis and conclusion were vexatious and very wrong.”

According to CAN, the personalities invited were neither members of its Na­tional Executive Committee nor members of its Registered Board of Trustees and so did not deserve the action you took against them.

“When we received infor­mation that your office has invited some eminent Nige­rians who are members of the Board of Trustees of the CAN Trustfund, to your Abuja Head Office on various dates, January 27, 2017 inclusive, for some undisclosed reasons, my office was in turn directed to address the letter under ref­erence to you. In it, the CAN leadership objected to the manner of the invitation.

“Unfortunately, you ig­nored our request while also insisting that the persons in­vited should report to your Head Office as a matter of extreme urgency, individu­ally and on different dates. The most worrisome and reprehensible aspect of the whole exercise is that these respectable Nigerians, with the exception of General Do­gonyaro, were compelled to write statements ‘under cau­tion’ as if they were common criminals”, he stressed.

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Associa­tion (NBA), Dame Priscilla Kuye (SAN), representing the Catholic bloc, President of NCEF, Solomon Asemota (SAN); its General Secretary, Bosun Emmanuel and others were scheduled to be invited for questioning by the DSS in subsequent weeks.

