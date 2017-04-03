Meningitis, Lassa Fever hits Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso has confirmed that the state recently recorded two cases of Lassa fever and 20 cases of suspected cerebrospinal meningitis.

Getso, while addressing journalists in his office, said suspected cases of Cerebrospi­nal Meningitis were recorded in eight Local Government Areas of the state, including Bebeji, Dawakin Kudu, Dala, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Tarauni, Tudun Wada and Ugogo.

The worse hit among the eight local gov­ernments being ravaged by cerebrospinal meningitis is Gwale where seven cases were recorded, followed by Kumbotso which has so far recorded four cases.

Dala and Ungogo Local Government Ar­eas are each battling with two cases of the epidemic while the remaining local govern­ments have been identified with one case of the epidemic each.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General