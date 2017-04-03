Meningitis, Lassa Fever hits Kano
- 03/04/2017 03:33:00
- 3
- 0
The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso has confirmed that the state recently recorded two cases of Lassa fever and 20 cases of suspected cerebrospinal meningitis.
Getso, while addressing journalists in his office, said suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis were recorded in eight Local Government Areas of the state, including Bebeji, Dawakin Kudu, Dala, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Tarauni, Tudun Wada and Ugogo.
The worse hit among the eight local governments being ravaged by cerebrospinal meningitis is Gwale where seven cases were recorded, followed by Kumbotso which has so far recorded four cases.
Dala and Ungogo Local Government Areas are each battling with two cases of the epidemic while the remaining local governments have been identified with one case of the epidemic each.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles