How APC destroyed PDP’s achievements in 2 years
- 03/04/2017 03:56:00
Likewise, these telecommunication companies offered employments to millions of Nigerians. Many Nigerian musicians, actors and actresses were endorsed some musicians as brand ambassadors, receiving huge endorsement fees. The advent of the telecommunication companies also brought in massive investments in mobile phones. The Computer Village located in Lagos State and mobile phones trading centres in other major cities across the country are testimonials to this fact. Recharge card distributors and retailers are also prominent across the country; providing informal employment opportunities to Nigerians. The advent of the telecommunication companies has in no small measure boosted the Nigerian economy. The availability of smart phones has also led to high internet penetration and usage. High internet penetration has promoted the massive use of social media, social engagements and online business transactions. Many Nigerians now live on revenues generated from their online businesses. Today, many bloggers are smiling to the banks courtesy of immense internet penetration occasioned by the deregulation of the telecommunication sector of the economy.
The PDP government also reformed the banking sector of the economy. Before the emergence of the PDP in the political scene, the banking sector was archaic and dreary. Those were days when workers were offered public holidays just to go to the banks to receive their salaries and wages. It was the days when banks issued tally numbers to bank customers before they could deposit or withdraw money from their bank accounts; wasting many man hours or days! It was the days when bank account holders could withdraw money from only the branches of the bank in which their accounts were domiciled! But those sorry days were put behind us with the emergence of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria. He began the banking reform by mandating the banks to recapitalise their capital base to N25 billion. This led to the emergence of 25 strong, vibrant and healthy banks that could compare favourably with other banks on the global sphere!
The banking reform also entailed online system whereby all branches of banks are linked with internet service, allowing bank account holders to deposit and withdraw money from any branch of the bank irrespective of the branch the account is domiciled. This made banking in the country smooth, easier and efficient. The greatest innovation in the banking sector was the introduction of the automatic teller machine (ATM). With these machines on ground, banking halls are no longer crowded like the days of yore as bank customers can now make withdrawal, deposit money into their accounts or transfer money to other customer accounts via the wonderful machine (ATMs).
Water processing companies also emerged in this era under review. Today, there are many water processing factories that make bottled and sachet water across the country. These have also improved the employment opportunities in the land.
•Victor Anya, a public affair analyst, writes from Lagos.
