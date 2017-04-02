BBNaija: Bally Has Been Evicted From The Big Brother Naija Show

Bally has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show

Live show host, Ebuka announced on stage that rather than name the evicted housemate, the family member or friend of that housemate would go in to the house to fetch him or her.

The remaining housemates were left

At the nomination show on Monday, the housemates nominated Efe, Marvis, TBoss and Debie-Rise for eviction but Biggie tasked Head of House Bisola to save and replace one of the nominated housemates with Bally since she could not put herself up.

With her hands tied, Bisola reluctantly saved Efe and put Bally up. Later on in the week, the housemates lost the opportunity to save one of the nominated housemates as they failed to make the 43 points needed to earn that privilege.

Now, there is only one week to go and these five housemates – Efe, Bisola, – have made it to the finals. The heat is fully on.

Davido was on stage to perform…. Also Debie-Rise and Efe all had the opportunity to speak with their family members

Let the voting begin!

