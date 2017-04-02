Scores Escape Death As 2 Suicide Bomb Attacks Are Foiled In Maiduguri
Two separate suicide bomb attacks were, on Sunday, prevented from having the envisaged impact, the Borno State Police Command has disclosed. Mr. Victor Isuku, Public Relations Officer of the command, explained that at about 4.38am, two male suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies beside Alhaji Bukar Gujari Filling station in Muna Garage area ofMaiduguri.
The terrorists killed only themselves alone, but the impact left a truck partly damaged.
The second attack, which occurred about the same time, was at Dusuma village in Jere Local Government Area and featured a lone suicide. He detonated the IED strapped to his body, killing himself and injuring one person.
