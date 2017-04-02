VIDEO: President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar-Chomping To Davido's Hit Song

President Buhari's latest appointee to the National Development Tourism Commission, Folarin Folorunso Coker is seen here Cigar-chomping to Davido's hit song "IF".

Mr. Coker was presumably hired by Buhari to appease All Progressives Congress party "National Leader", Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Last year Panama papers revealed Mr. Coker as a secret owner of a luxury real estate worth £1.65m in Kensington and Chelsea area of London. Mr. Coker concealed the ownership of the property by using an offshore shell company. Shortly after the revelation, the Lagos State government last year relieved Mr. Coker of his commissionership appointment.

Video of President Buhari's Newly Appointed DG Of Tourism Commission Folarin Coker Cigar Chomping To Davido's

