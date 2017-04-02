Borno: Wedding Guests Escape Death As Dog Stops Female Suicide Bomber From Entering Venue

Guests at a wedding ceremony at Belbelo community, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, escaped death on Sunday when a female suicide bomber with an Improvised Explosive Device ( IED) strapped to the body, was prevented from entering the venue of the ceremony by a watchdog.

Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Victor Isuku, said the aborted suicide bomb attack took place at about 7.33pm. The suicide bomber, he explained, was prevented from entering the venue by a watchdog.

She detonated the IED, killing only herself and the dog.

