Home | News | General | “Where Are Mbaka, Falana etc?” – Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia’s Cancelled Protest
“Where Are Mbaka, Falana etc?” – Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia’s Cancelled Protest
- 4 hours 21 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Reno Omokiri Asks A Very Important Question. Where Is Mbaka?
“Tuface is an entertainer not an undertaker. He doesn’t want to bury his fans. We should be asking where Tunde Bakare, Falana, and Mbaka are!”
Why are they all silent now?
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226