“Where Are Mbaka, Falana etc?” –  Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia’s Cancelled Protest

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

​Reno Omokiri Asks A Very Important Question. Where Is Mbaka?

Tuface is an entertainer not an undertaker. He doesn’t want to bury his fans. We should be asking where Tunde Bakare, Falana, and Mbaka are!”

Why are they all silent now?

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

See Imo First Flyover Beautifully, Magnificently And Tastefully Completed (pics)

See Imo First Flyover Beautifully, Magnificently And Tastefully Completed (pics)

Emmanuel Daniel Buzabeye 'Edaniels', A Visually Impaired Singer (Photos)

Emmanuel Daniel Buzabeye 'Edaniels', A Visually Impaired Singer (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226